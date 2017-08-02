Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
July 17, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $127,645.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Anthony G. Schmidt, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., a National Bank, its successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: August 23, 2013 Chisago County Recorder
Document Number: A-561588
LOAN MODIFICATION:
Dated: December 02, 2015
Recorded: April 27, 2016
Document Number: A587446
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: May 02, 2014
Recorded: May 12, 2014 Chisago County Recorder
Document Number: A-568448
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
1000312-0001131379-5
Lender or Broker: Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., a National Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago
Property Address:
6217 Red Fox Run,
North Branch, MN 55056-5086
Tax Parcel ID Number:
16.00511.76
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 9, Block 2, Fox Meadows Plat 5, Chisago County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $134,538.76
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2018, or the next business day if March 14, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: August 01, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 038105F01
