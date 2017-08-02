Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY

The Chisago County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the County Board Meeting Room of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. Notice to all interested parties: At 7:00 p.m. the County Board will conduct a hearing on the revocation of the Interim Use Permit (IUP) held by Gary and Angela Weness, 38749 Park Trail, Center City, MN. This revocation hearing is based upon and in accordance with evidence of multiple alleged permit violations gathered and presented by enforcement staff of the Chisago County Environmental Services & Sheriffs Departments. The nature of the alleged violations includes, but is not limited to, non-satisfaction of permit conditions, excessive trucks, presence of inoperable trucks, noise, and the home-based status of the business. The hearing will be conducted pursuant to Section 8.04-1 Subd. L of the Chisago County Zoning Ordinance. The County Board will accept staff evidence, as well as permit holder and/or witness testimony, and allow cross examination and rebuttal testimony, as may be required. By majority vote of the County Board, the IUP shall be revoked or retained, with the Board stating the findings for its actions.

Tara M. Guy

Environmental Services

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 2, 2017

717011