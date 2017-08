Photo by Shellie Gonzales

“The Purple Pandas” (North Branch 2) fifth- and sixth-grade softball team won the North Branch Groovies softball tournament at Harder Park July 21-22, defeating North Branch 1 and Stacy/Lent. Front row, left to right: Kyah Anderson, Cheyann Stepanek and Shaeyna Andreotti. Back row, left to right: Hannah van Dyke, Mykala Sierra, Taylor Anderson, coach Jeremy Porter, Jennifer Gonzales, Journee Carlson and Alexis Porter.