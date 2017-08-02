Unique stained glass artwork stolen from cemetery

This is what the stained-glass artwork looks like. Anyone who has information about its whereabouts is asked to call the North Branch Police Department.

Photo supplied

There is now a noticeable hole where the stained glass medallion used to be in the sign that greets visitors to the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in North Branch.

Photo by Derrick Knutson

There’s a sign on the entrance of the St. Joseph’s Cemetery of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch that reads, “All are welcome for prayer, reflection and rest.”

In the middle of that sign there used to be an intricate, hand-crafted stained-glass medallion that featured a pair of hands releasing a dove toward the heavens. Someone cut that artwork out of the sign sometime on July 23.

“They just buzzed it right out of there,” St. Gregory administrative assistant Barbara Schleicher said.

She postulated the thief or thieves might have used a Sawzall to remove the medallion.

The church reported the theft to the North Branch Police Department.

“Collectors are willing to pay (for stained glass art), I guess,” Schleicher said.

The Police Department currently does not have a suspect in the theft.

The woman who donated the medallion has about two decades of experience making stained glass artwork.

She and her husband requested their names not be printed in the paper — they’re distraught about the theft and simply wanted to draw some attention to it to find out if someone might know something that could help return the medallion to its rightful place in the cemetery.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the North Branch Police Department at 651-674-8848.