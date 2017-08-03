A fine evening for a concert in the park

< > 2-year-old Olivia Phetteplace sits in her mom’s lap while the pair leaf through “Splat the Cat: A Whale of a Tale.”

This year’s Concerts in the Park series has faced some less than ideal weather during the first couple of events, but July 27 was picture perfect.

The weather was warm and the sky was unmarred by clouds — just what you’d expect for a late July day.

Dozens of locals came out for the concert, which featured the Kenny and Rick band; the duo performed a collection of ’70s music, country and blues.