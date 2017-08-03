NBAPS students attend FCCLA national conference in Nashville

Taylor Perrin and Hannah Nagle.

North Branch High School students Taylor Perrin and Hannah Nagle represented North Branch and the state of Minnesota at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in July in Nashville.

“The conference in Nashville was really eye-opening on how everybody came together, and we met people from all over the United States and even Puerto Rico,” Perrin said. “It was so much fun, and we got to hear about other people’s events that they have competed in. Some were issues that I didn’t even know that you could compete in.”

FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education. Their mission is to promote growth and leadership development. Members develop skills for life through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge and career preparations.

Perrin is getting ready to start her senior year at North Branch Area High School and has been in FCCLA since she was a freshman.

“I joined FCCLA my freshman year, and family and consumer sciences teacher and FCCLA adviser Nicole Chandler encouraged me to join,” Perrin said. “If you would have asked me in middle school what my biggest fear was, it would be public speaking, and now I just love it.”

Nagle is a sophomore and transferred to North Branch High School last fall from Chisago Lakes.

“I was super shy before I got involved with FCCLA,” Nagle said. “Ever since I joined, I’ve been one of those people that’s excited to do class presentations.”

This is North Branch FCCLA’s first year that students qualified for national competition. Each student gives an advocated problem that they feel needs to be addressed. The students are evaluated by businesses, industry professionals and peers Perrin gave her presentation on underage drinking and Nagle’s project covered domestic violence.

The students, who are cousins, are thankful to the community for helping them finance their trip to Nashville.

“The North Branch and Stacy Lions clubs and fire departments, along with other people in the community, were so helpful with generous donations to send us to nationals,” Perrin said.

As well as competing, FCCLA members do volunteer work.

“Last year we did Little Dresses for Africa, where we made dresses from pillowcases donated from the community,” Perrin said. “This year, we want to do a baby drive where we would collect baby items and donate them.”

Going to the national conference in Nashville had a positive impact on both Nagle and Perrin.

“It was an experience that I’ll never forget,” Nagle said. “I hope to continue our hard work so we can go to Georgia next year.”

Perrin offered similar thoughts on the program.

“It’s an activity that is different from the rest,” she said. “You can see people blossom, see what their interests are, and what they’re passionate about. I wouldn’t be the same if I hadn’t joined FCCLA.”