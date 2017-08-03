Remembering Rush City’s past: Resorts

By Amy Doeun Scheele’s Park in 1918. Photo supplied

“In the old days, the men would all go up north and work in the woods (during the cold months),” local historian Curt Olson told those gathered at the North Chisago County Historical Society’s discussion of Rush City area resorts. “These men would work cutting down trees, sawing lumber, etc. The women did the milking, and they came back in the spring.”

More than just the locals returned in the spring. From its earliest days, Rush City was a happening resort spot. Scheele’s was perhaps one of the oldest.

“Casper Scheele came from Germany in the late 1800s,” resident Carl Heinrich said. “Later, he started one of the first resorts in the area on East Rush Lake.” According to Heinrich, it is about 3 miles east of town on Rush Lake.

It stood where the “twin barns still stand,” according to Olson.

Heinrich said Scheele’s even had a steamboat on the lake.

“I used to ride my bike out to Scheele’s,” he remembered. “It was 4 miles into town and another 3 miles past town, so a 7 mile trip. … A lot of high school classes would go there.”

Heinrich’s family had their own mini resort.

“We had a couple cabins on the river. … Dad used to build flat-bottomed boats,” he said. “One year, he built a boat and had it shipped by rail to the cities.”

Resident Ann Lamberg said to Heinrich, “Maybe our dad bought some of your dad’s boats.”

Lamberg’s father, Gust, was the third or fourth owner of the Rush Haven resort on West Rush Lake. Lamberg attended the meeting with her sister, Ginger Grell. Their father and mother purchased the resort in 1947.

“Our dad worked at the packing plant (Swift packing plant in St. Paul),” Grell recalled.

Lamberg jumped in, “He wasn’t well and they told him he had to leave.”

Lamberg said her parents were driving around the area, and when they saw the resort they fell in love with it.

“They decided to venture something they had never done,” Lamberg said about their parents taking over ownership of the resort.

Lamberg was 12 and Grell 10 when they moved. Lamberg recalled that the best thing about living on a resort is “all the wonderful people who would come to the cabins year after year.”

The mud was perhaps the worst aspect of the resort.

“(In the spring), the road between Rush Point and the resort would get so muddy and my dad would have to pull them (cars stuck in the mud) out with the tractor. My daughter’s shoes are still there (stuck in the mud),” Lamberg said.

Grell added, “So are mine!”

Heinrich said there are accounts of early fisherman “pulling barrels of fish out of the lake.”

“Why you would need barrels, I don’t know, just being wasteful. … They caught so many fish — that is why there are no fish now,” he said.

Lamberg said her mother used to get angry every fishing opener.

“They (newspapers in the Twin Cities) would do a big write up about Mille Lacs and she would say, ‘Why don’t they ever do anything about Rush?’”

Heinrich replied, “We are probably lucky they didn’t, or we would be overrun now, too.”