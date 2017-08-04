National Wild Turkey Federation hosts youth day

Youth at the JAKE event with the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Photo supplied

The National Wild Turkey Federation is the second largest wildlife conservation organization in the country, second only to Ducks Unlimited.

Like similar organizations, the federation has the goal of making sure that wild turkey hunting is a hobby that is accessible to future generations.

Greg Morgan has been part of the federation for 15 to 16 years.

“My brother is currently the chapter president,” he said. “We slowly became more and more involved over the years.”

According to Morgan, the federation has been working with the Department of Natural Resources and other organizations to trap and reintroduce turkeys to areas where they had previously disappeared.

“They actually introduced them a bit further north than where they had been originally, and the birds have kept moving north (on their own),” Morgan said. “I have friends that turkey hunt near Duluth.”

On July 29, the federation held its Juniors Acquiring Knowledge and Education Day at Chisago Lakes Sportsman’s Club in Chisago City. The Chisago City Long Spurs of Sunrise River chapter has held this event for two years.

“We have anywhere from 40-80 kids,” Morgan said. “We’ve had some that are very experienced and very involved kids that have used a firearm or bow and arrow before, and they are excited to be part of it and pick some extra knowledge. And we have had some kids that have no experience whatsoever. JAKES Day will be a great way to get kids off the couch and away from the computer to enjoy a day of wildlife, safety, heritage and hunting activities.”

The goal of the federation is two fold: “Save the habitat, save the hunt,” Morgan said.

“We work to increase access to land. Reduction of habitat is one of the biggest threats (to wildlife),” Morgan said. “We also want to make sure that our members stay involved and that we get youth interested in hunting. There is a huge hunting heritage in this state. We want kids exposed to it and have a day away from electronics. We want to give them an experience they have never done. The big thing is we want them to try new things.”

There were several stations around the park where youth could try anything from firearms and bow and arrow to tracking and tomahawk throwing, as well as the opportunity to learn about tree stand and hunting blind safety, turkey hunting and firearm safety.

“We are always looking for more volunteers,” Morgan said.

If you are interested in volunteering with the National Wild Turkey Federation or want to know more about upcoming events, contact Morgan at 651-357-6299 or [email protected]