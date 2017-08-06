Community & People Branch Manufacturing breaks ground on addition Published August 6, 2017 at 8:02 am By nprgeneric It’s usually good news for a local business when the city brings out its golden shovels.It was all smiles and laughs as the owners of Branch Manufacturing in North Branch, city personnel and others posed with those shovels July 27 outside the building to mark the groundbreaking of a 6,500-square foot addition.Tim Fairbanks, president of the business, and Troy, Branch’s financial officer-treasurer, explained the expansion is mainly to improve the business’s efficiency.Ron Aho, general contractor on the project, estimated it would take about 8 to 10 weeks to complete.Back row, from left: Ron Aho, Troy Fairbanks, Tim Fairbanks, North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy, City Administrator Renae Fry, County Commissioner Rick Greene, North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director Julia Gervias.Front row, from left: Jean Fairbanks, Ava Martfeld.