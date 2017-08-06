Community & People Buck wins viewer’s choice award for county fair quilt Published August 6, 2017 at 8:01 am By nprgeneric Michele Buck’s “Scavenger Hunt” quilt won Viewer’s Favorite at the Chisago County fair. Six Piecemakers Quilt Guild members made quilts that included most of the 50 items listed for them to include in a small quilt. 369 fairgoers voted for their favorite. Runner-ups were quilts made by Pam Weiner and Nancy Scierka.The public is invited to see these, plus others at the Guild’s annual quilt show in Rush City’s downtown park 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18.Photo supplied