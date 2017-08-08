Newsmakers

The following students from the area were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Northwestern:

North Branch

KELSI NAGGATZ, with high honors

Rush City

AMARIAH OLSON, with honors

The following students from North Branch were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities:

KEVIN FLUEGEL

JOSHUA OLSON

ERIC VINCENT

The following students from North Branch graduated from Bethel University in the spring:

BETHANY HANSON

NICOLE MORGAN

The following students from North Branch graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in the spring:

KARI BERGGREN

ALYSSA RUPP