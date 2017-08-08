Newsmakers

The following students from the area were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Northwestern:
North Branch
KELSI NAGGATZ, with high honors
Rush City
AMARIAH OLSON, with honors
The following students from North Branch were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities:
KEVIN FLUEGEL
JOSHUA OLSON
ERIC VINCENT
The following students from North Branch graduated from Bethel University in the spring:
BETHANY HANSON
NICOLE MORGAN
The following students from North Branch graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in the spring:
KARI BERGGREN
ALYSSA RUPP