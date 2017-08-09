County – County of Chisago, State of Minnesota

OFFICE OF COUNTY AUDITOR

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

To all persons interested in the lands hereinafter described:

You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Chisago, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State on the 13th day of May, 2013, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2012, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, and the amount necessary to redeem as of the date hereof and, at the election of the County Auditor, the current filed addresses of any such persons, are as follows:

That the time for redemption of said lands from said sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law.

FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.

Inquiries as to the proceedings set forth above can be made to the County Auditor-Treasurer for the County of Chisago whose address is set forth below.

Witness my hand and official seal this 4th day of August, 2017.

/s/ Dennis J. Freed, Chisago County

Auditor-Treasurer

313 North Main Street – Center City, MN 55012

651-213-8500

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 9, 16, 2017

719762

http://ecmpostreview.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/08/719762-1.pdf