MDE releases NBAPS test scores

The Minnesota Department of Education has released districtwide MCA III results for the 2016-2017 school year. North Branch Area Public Schools continues to perform better than the state average in reading, math and science. Scores on the MCA III reading test are measured in grades three through eight and again in grade ten. Scores on the MCA III math test are measured in grades three through eight and again in grade eleven. Scores on the MCA III science test are measured in grades five, eight and ten.

In reading, NBAPS overall scores (students meeting or exceeding proficiency measures) were 62.3 percent, compared to the state average of 60 percent. At the Sunrise River School, third grade students outpaced the state average by four percentage points. Fourth grade students were slightly below state average. Overall, middle school students performed three percentage points better than state average. Fifth grade students outperformed the state average by sixteen percentage points. Sixth grade students performed above state average by seven percentage points. Seventh grade students performed slightly below state average while eighth grade students performed at state average. High school tenth grade students performed above state average by 6 percent.

In math, NBAPS overall scores were slightly above state average. At Sunrise River School, third and fourth grade students scored 12.6 percent above state average at 71.2 percent. Overall, North Branch Middle School performed slightly below state average. Eighth grade students outperformed the state by six percentage points. Although the high school performed below state average last year, the student proficiency increased sixteen percentage points compared to the 2015-2016 school year.

In science, NBAPS overall scores were above state average at 60 percent compared to the state average of 54 percent. Fifth grade students performed better than state average at a rate of 73 percent. Eighth grade students performed slightly above state average while the high school outperformed the high school state average by six percentage points.

“We strive for continuous improvement.We analyze academic and behavior data each year. Building level leadership teams use a plethora of student achievement data, including the MCA results, and behavior data to develop yearly growth goals at the building and student levels,” said David Treichel, Director of Teaching and Learning, adding, “This data also informs district and building administrators, teacher leaders and licensed staff in creating viable action plans aligned to district strategic plan and mission to ensure continuous growth for all learners. We applaud our students, staff, and families for their hard work, dedication and support. The greatest impact on student learning comes directly from the dedicated teachers and support staff.”