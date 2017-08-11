Viking Hall of Fame preserves our rich history

Supt. Deb Henton

President Harry S. Truman once said, “There is nothing new in the world except the history you do not know.” Here at North Branch Area Public Schools we try to highlight some of our history each year through the Viking Hall of Fame, so it can be enjoyed by those who may not be aware of some of the great things accomplished by past graduates.

Do you know someone who is deserving of this recognition?

Starting Aug. 1 and continuing through Oct. 31, the NBAPS Activities Dept. is accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame. There are categories for athlete or coach nominees, as well as one for honoraries. Here are the considerations:

Athlete Nominee

Considerations:

• Anyone who earned a North Branch letter is eligible

• Candidate must have graduated from NBAPS

• Candidate must be out-of-school for a minimum of 10 years

• Athletic achievement while at NBAPS

• Athletic achievement after NBAPS

Coach Nominee

Considerations:

• Win/loss record at NBAPS

• Length of coaching career at NBAPS

• Candidate must be out-of-coaching at NBAPS for 5 years

• Advancement of program during tenure

• Impact on the lives of student-athletes at NBAPS

• Development of sport in the community

Honorary Nominee

Considerations:

• Honorary nominees are individuals who have made positive contributions to the athletic program and have unselfishly given their time or talent above and beyond ordinary expectations.

More information about the Viking Hall of Fame can be found at the district Activities website (isd138.org/page/2966). There is general information about the award, past inductees, and the nomination form for 2017. If you know someone who fits the above categories, I hope you will consider nominating them so their accomplishments on behalf of NBAPS can be made “new” again for today’s students, families, and community members.