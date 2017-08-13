Community & People Lampert Lumber donates wood to Relay for Life Published August 13, 2017 at 8:01 am By nprgeneric Charles Hult, manager of the North Branch Lampert Lumber Company, donated free wood for the new signs being made regarding the Chisago County Relay for Life, which will occur 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Almelund Threshing Show Grounds, followed by a beer barn dance from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring the popular The Farmer’s Daughters Band. The Threshing Grounds are located between Almelund and Taylors Falls on Highway 95. Photo supplied