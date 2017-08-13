Community & People

Lampert Lumber donates wood to Relay for Life

By
Charles Hult, manager of the North Branch Lampert Lumber Company, donated free wood for the new signs being made regarding the Chisago County Relay for Life, which will occur 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Almelund Threshing Show Grounds, followed by a beer barn dance from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring the popular The Farmer’s Daughters Band.
The Threshing Grounds are located between Almelund and Taylors Falls on Highway 95.
