Local conservation supervisor represents Minnesota

Roland Cleveland, the long-time member of the Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors and the current Vice President and Metro Area 4 Director of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, traveled to Nebraska to attend the National Conservation Leadership Symposium.

The symposium included 250 conservation leaders from across the country.

Cleveland was one of five Minnesotans to represent the state, along with the NRCS State Conservationist Cathee Pullman, the Minnesota Association of Conservation District Employees President Chessa Frahm, National Association of Conservation Districts Board Member Ian Cunningham, and the MASWCD Treasurer and NW Area 1 Director Paul Krabbenhaft.

The conservation leadership symposium provides ongoing leadership development opportunities for current and future conservation partnership leaders across the country. The day included presentations and a film about the beginnings of soil conservation in the United States and real-life ways to build district capacity using partnerships. Amy Hays of the Noble Research Institute was the keynote speaker. Hays talked about the importance of understanding generational differences in the workplace. The meeting concluded with advice from Tom Osborne, the former head coach of the University of Nebraska’s football program, about what makes a transformative leader.

The Chisago SWCD relies heavily on working with partners in conservation. The SWCD is co-located with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, allowing the federal and local agencies to work hand-in-hand to get conservation projects on the ground. The SWCD also partners with the University of Minnesota Extension, local city and township governments, the Chisago County staff, the St. Croix River Association, and the neighboring Washington Conservation District. As watershed-based conservation planning grows, rather than working by political boundaries, working well with partners will become even more important.