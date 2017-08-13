North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

Chisago County:

Incidents:

July 31: 900 block of Grand Ave., North Branch, theft (not in progress); a deputy met with the complainant, who said someone had walked up to his boat along shore and had taken a 2017 Honda 2.3HP motor valued at $1,000 sometime the past Friday through Saturday. There were tracks in the sand coming from the water, but they were too damaged to have any evidentiary value. The complainant completed a property report, and the deputy had dispatch enter the motor in NCIC. (11:15 a.m.)

Aug. 2: 47000 block of I-35 (mile marker 157S) vehicle-versus animal crash; a deputy was traveling southbound in his vehicle when the small black bear came running out of the west ditch. The deputy struck the bear with his squad. He checked out the bear after the crash; the animal was deceased. Another deputy arrived on scene, and the first deputy removed the bear from the roadway. He took photographs of the deceased bear and the damage it had done to the squad car. The bear caused damage to the front passenger side bumper, wheel well, passenger door and the passenger side fo the squad. (9:41 a.m.)

Fawn Lake Dr., Falcon Ave., Lent Twp., shots fired, gun complaint; a woman told a deputy her vehicle was struck by paintballs when she was driving it westbound on Stacy Trail. She said her vehicle was struck with a hot pink paintball on the driver’s side. She was not sure of the exact location where it happened, but she said it was after the Kwik Trip and prior to Sunrise Road NE in Anoka County. The area was checked, and no other suspects were found to be in the vicinity. There were no other paintballs as evidence in the roadway. (10:26 p.m.).

Aug. 3: 32000 block of I-35, Lent Twp., vehicle crash, personal injury; when a deputy arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle was out of the vehicle. She was disoriented, but she told the deputy she was OK. Medics arrived and checked on her. State Patrol arrived and wrote the crash. The deputy cleared the scene. (6:13 a.m.)

35000 block of Grand Ave., North Branch, burglary (not in progress); a deputy responded to the property directly south of the area, where he made contact with the property caretaker. The property has a pole shed that houses the belongings of multiple people. Sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., someone had cut the lock on the gate leading into the property. They were then able to get the large sliding door to the pole shed open. They took numerous items from the shed, including tools, a log splitter, two 50 cc dirt bikes, a 50 cc ATV and several other items. They also located keys to a vehicle on the property, which was parked out front of the shed. The ATV was located down the road to the south, about 15 yards off the road. (6:49 p.m.)

Aug. 4: 13000 block of Maxwell Road, Chisago Lake Twp., shots fired, gun complaint; a deputy spoke to the complaint who said they lit several bottle rockets off, and then the neighbor shot approximately five to seven rounds off his deck. The complainant could not tell where the gun was pointed but that it was loud. The deputy spoke to the neighbor, who said it was not him. He denied the deputy entry into his home and onto his deck when the deputy asked for permission to check out the property. The deputy told the man he did not commit a crime that night, but his neighbors request that he not shoot guns at night. (10:12 p.m.)

Aug. 5: Forest Blvd., Stacy Trl., Stacy, disturbance; a deputy arrived on a report of a disturbance and found multiple people involved in a fight. One man was bleeding from the face. One group of people said one person punched the man and another group said another person punched him. Most statements were conflicting with one another, so the deputy separated everyone and sent them separate ways. (11:12 p.m.)

Bookings:

Aug. 1: Jacob James Tschida, 35, North Branch, probation violation, driving after license cancellation-inimical to public safety, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denise Marie Raasch, 47, North Branch, possession of not small amount of marijuana.

Aug. 2: Andrew John Franklin, 28, Taylors Falls, fugitive from justice.

Aug. 5: Jacqueline Marie Ritchie, 60, North Branch, domestic assault.

Richard Chase Vandermate, 24, Hutchinson, fourth degree assault-inflicts bodily harm-hands-police.

Aug. 6: Matthew Alan Koran, 29, North Branch, domestic assault.

Erik Richard Olson, 26, Rush City, giving a false name to police.