Fairview Lakes Medical Center makes bike safety a priority

Kathy Bystrom, Fairview north region community health manager, fits a bike helmet on a participant at the July 18 Chisago Lakes Safety Camp.

Photo supplied

On July 18, Fairview Lakes Medical Center partnered with the Lakes Area Police Department and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office at the Chisago Lakes Safety Camp to provide bike safety education.

At the event, Fairview Lakes staff and volunteers distributed Fairview-provided bike helmets to children and inspected helmets to ensure a proper fit. The children learned bicycle safety skills and received a free bike inspection from the law enforcement agencies.

“Fairview has been proud to partner with local law enforcement agencies for more than 20 years to supply thousands of bike helmets to children in the area,” said Kathy Bystrom, Fairview community health manager. “Head injuries are largely preventable with the appropriate headwear—we want to ensure that every child in the communities we serve has a properly fitted helmet.”

The long-standing partnership has been instrumental in promoting bike safety in the Lakes area.

“Kids are an underserved population when it comes to safety education,” said Lakes Area Police Chief Bill Schlumbohm. “These outreach opportunities are a chance for us to present the information to them at their level. When kids hear about the importance of safety from multiple sources—police, fire and the local hospital—and see the commitment of the partners, they are more likely to listen. We can reach the kids before something bad happens and we have to respond to an emergency situation.”

Fairview also distributes individual helmets on an as-needed basis through law enforcement, school staff or local public health departments who see children without them.

“Deputies have enjoyed distributing Fairview-provided bike helmets and promoting bike safety all while building a relationship with the kids in our community,” said Sheriff Rick Duncan, Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. “This is a partnership that the sheriff’s office takes pride in—any time law enforcement can be a part of the community is a plus.”