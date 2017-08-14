John “Jay” Joseph Sivigny, 46, passed away in Las Vegas, NV on July 13, 2017 from Wilson’s disease.

Jay was born September 15, 1970 in Cambridge, MN to John and Dolly Sivigny. He grew up in Rush City, MN until the age of 13 when he moved to International Falls to be with his dad. He later moved to Las Vegas where he became a Master Electrician.

He’s preceded in death by his mother, Dolly; step-sister, Princess; grandparents, Raymond and Rita Sivigny.

Jay is survived by his father, John “Jack” Sivigny (Carolyn Mann); half-brothers, Little Jack Daniels, Derik Olsen, Lance Mann, Troy Mann and Scott Mann; numerous aunts and cousins; and also a VERY special person, his fiance, Ginger, whom he loved very much.

Cremation has taken place and A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ranier Community Building, just East of International Falls, on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 3-6 p.m.