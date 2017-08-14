Karl David Sommer, age 57, died unexpectedly from heart complications at home on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Karl was born on February 5, 1960 to the late Fred and Lois Sommer, and lived his first 18 years in Rush City, MN. He graduated from Rush City High School in 1978, and has since lived and worked in the Twin Cities as a nurse’s aide until a few years ago. Karl was a talented poet and was passionate about music and caring for other people. He most recently shared these gifts, and spent most of his time, volunteering at Charaka Community Support Program in Bloomington.

Karl is survived by his daughter Robin; grandchildren, Marie, Lilyana, and Mackenzie; brother Steve (Kim) Sommer of Roseville; nephews, Cody, Kent, Josiah and James; sister Barb (Jim) Welinski of Duluth; nephews, Joel and Thomas; niece Natalie; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lois Sommer; grandparents Henry and Alfie Sommer and Reuben and Bernadine Syhre.

Karl’s family would like to say a special thank you to the staff and friends at Charaka CSP. Through their care and support, Karl was able to become a valuable community member and proud advocate for himself and others living with mental health issues. He lobbied at the capitol for legislation to support those with mental health concerns. He also helped open communication and build awareness with Bloomington law enforcement. Karl will be remembered for his poetry, easy laugh, kindness and encouragement for others.

A memorial service/celebration of life “picnic” will be held on Sunday, August 20th at the Rush City Community Park. Gathering and picnic at noon with service to follow. Casual dress please. Karl loved his rock and roll t-shirts!

The interment will take place at First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Charaka CSP (non-profit) in Karl’s honor.

