Kurt Erickson of Rush City passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at his home northwest of Rush City at the age of 50.

Kurt Jeffrey Erickson was born June 1, 1967 to John and Evelyn (Carlson) Erickson in Superior, Wisconsin.

Kurt grew up in Rush City where he attended school and graduated. His early working years were spent with McDonald Distributing and then moved to a roofing company in the cities. His last years were spent working for friends in the area. Kurt loved fishing and hunting and spent many free hours on the lake or in the woods. He was a loving “handy man” for his mom Evelyn whenever she needed help around the house. He will be missed by all who knew him and we pray God will welcome him home.

Kurt is survived by his mother Evelyn Erickson of Rush City and many relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father John Ollie Erickson on July 20, 2007.

Pastor Glen Bickford will officiate at funeral services for Kurt at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City.

Memorials are preferred to the family.

Funeral arrangements for are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com