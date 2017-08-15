Nighthawks end run at regionals

The North Branch Nighthawks completed their inaugural run in Minnesota amateur baseball circuit with two losses at the Region 1C championship in Hinckley over the weekend. The Nighthawks had the poor luck of facing two teams that qualified for the state tournament last year, losing to the Sartell Muskies 7-1 on Aug. 5, and the Foley Lumberjacks 3-1 in an elimination game on Aug. 6.

The Nighthawks qualified for regionals by winning a one-game playoff over the Braham Snappers 6-3 on Aug. 2.

Before the regional tournament, qualified teams can “draft” players from a nonqualified team. The Nighthawks used their pick on pitcher Hunter Lindstrom from the Chisago Lakes Bulldogs, who started the Nighthawks’ first regional game against Sartell.

The Nighthawks, managed by Eric Linder and Jim Skroch, brought town ball to North Branch for the first time. Pizza Pub served as the jersey sponsor, with further support coming from East Central Sports, Post-Haste Business Solutions and Ace Hardware.

The Nighthawks finished 10-5 and in second place in the six-team Eastern Minny, West division before advancing to the regional tournament.