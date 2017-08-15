Rush City success

The Rush City Tigers 10U team is, in alphabetical order, Paityn Adickes, Aryona Anderson, Maria Biermaier, Isabella Folkema, Annabelle Hanson, Katlyn Hemming, Addison Janssen, Alaina Johnson, Lorynn Perell, Kendal Pillar, Madison Stanway, Abriana Talberg, Megan Vacinek and Jaiddyn Woods.

Photo supplied

The Rush City Tigers 10U softball team enjoyed a strong summer campaign. The Tigers won the Tri-County class C state qualifying tournament June 23-25 in Circle Pines, going undefeated throughout the weekend to top a 28-team field.

The Tigers beat Silver Bullets Keene 15-3, Inver Grove Heights 2-1, Apple Valley Fusion Murphy 13-0, Lakeville Storm Black 6-2 and Farmington Blue 5-1 before winning a rematch with Inver Grove Heights 5-2 in the championship game.

The Tigers’ title clinched a berth in the Tier 8 state tournament in Edina July 8-9. The Tigers finished as runners-up in the 20-team bracket.

The Tigers had a bye into the second round at state. They went on a winning tear, beating Monticello 4-0, New Ulm 6-3, Prescott 10-2 and Messer 6-4.

Messer came back through the consolation bracket to force a final series with the Tigers, beating them 7-0 and 4-2 to take the title.