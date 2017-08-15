The Rush City Tigers 10U softball team enjoyed a strong summer campaign. The Tigers won the Tri-County class C state qualifying tournament June 23-25 in Circle Pines, going undefeated throughout the weekend to top a 28-team field.
The Tigers beat Silver Bullets Keene 15-3, Inver Grove Heights 2-1, Apple Valley Fusion Murphy 13-0, Lakeville Storm Black 6-2 and Farmington Blue 5-1 before winning a rematch with Inver Grove Heights 5-2 in the championship game.
The Tigers’ title clinched a berth in the Tier 8 state tournament in Edina July 8-9. The Tigers finished as runners-up in the 20-team bracket.
The Tigers had a bye into the second round at state. They went on a winning tear, beating Monticello 4-0, New Ulm 6-3, Prescott 10-2 and Messer 6-4.
Messer came back through the consolation bracket to force a final series with the Tigers, beating them 7-0 and 4-2 to take the title.
Rush City success
