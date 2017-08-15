The Chisago Triathlon, the Minnesota entry in the Toughman series, was held on a course beginning and ending at Paradise Park in Chisago City on July 30.
The Toughman races cover half the distance of an Ironman: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, for a total of 70.3 miles. Three hundred ninety-seven people covered the distance.
Two Stacy residents completed the race. D.J. Rodacker finished in 197th place, covering the distance in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 43.15 seconds. Carissa Pullis placed 390th (7:02:49.67).
Sean Cooley, of St. Paul, won the men’s division (4:06:52.30). Denver, Colorado, resident Molly Smith took the women’s title (4:35:40.15).
Two hundred fifty-eight athletes finished a sprint race – 1/2-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike, 3.1-mile run – that was held in conjunction with the main event. The overall winners were Matthew Payne, of Golden Valley, (1:16:32.88) and Nicole Heininger, of White Bear Lake, (1:25:39.00).
Local finishers in the sprint division: Allen Zaffke, North Branch (2:01:41.37, 162nd); Pete Wurdemann, North Branch (2:02:38.01, 163rd); Della Antisdel, Stacy (2:12:24.70, 211th); Emil Folsom, North Branch (2:24:25.60, 236th); and Madelyn Audette, Stacy (2:26:26.03).
Toughman Minnesota
The Chisago Triathlon, the Minnesota entry in the Toughman series, was held on a course beginning and ending at Paradise Park in Chisago City on July 30.