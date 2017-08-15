Toughman Minnesota

< > Womens champion Molly Smith, of Colorado, is all smiles as she enters the final stretch of the race.

The Chisago Triathlon, the Minnesota entry in the Toughman series, was held on a course beginning and ending at Paradise Park in Chisago City on July 30.

The Toughman races cover half the distance of an Ironman: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, for a total of 70.3 miles. Three hundred ninety-seven people covered the distance.

Two Stacy residents completed the race. D.J. Rodacker finished in 197th place, covering the distance in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 43.15 seconds. Carissa Pullis placed 390th (7:02:49.67).

Sean Cooley, of St. Paul, won the men’s division (4:06:52.30). Denver, Colorado, resident Molly Smith took the women’s title (4:35:40.15).

Two hundred fifty-eight athletes finished a sprint race – 1/2-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike, 3.1-mile run – that was held in conjunction with the main event. The overall winners were Matthew Payne, of Golden Valley, (1:16:32.88) and Nicole Heininger, of White Bear Lake, (1:25:39.00).

Local finishers in the sprint division: Allen Zaffke, North Branch (2:01:41.37, 162nd); Pete Wurdemann, North Branch (2:02:38.01, 163rd); Della Antisdel, Stacy (2:12:24.70, 211th); Emil Folsom, North Branch (2:24:25.60, 236th); and Madelyn Audette, Stacy (2:26:26.03).