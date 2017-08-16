Chisago County Sheriff’s Office talks student safety

by Amy Doeun

Justin Wood has been a sergeant with Chisago County for 13 years. Previously, he worked in the Seattle area.

As students prepare to return to school, Wood has some tips for parents and students. The main area of concern, according to Wood, is one that parents and students may not even think about.

“I think kids get pretty distracted coming off the bus,” he said. “They are in familiar surroundings and excited to be home. They cross the road without taking a good look.”

The danger of running across the street is heightened when careless drivers proceed around the safety arm of the bus.

“They think they don’t need to stop, especially if they are on the other side of the street,” Wood said. “But in fact they do need to stop.”

Wood advised parents to have “a good conversation about bus safety, especially with young kids.

“They are allowed to ride the bus as a privilege,” he said. “That means they need to follow the rules.”

Rules include remaining on the curb, even after the door of the bus is open, until the bus driver indicates that it is safe to board. Staying seated the whole time a student is on the bus and being careful not to distract the driver are also key.

Once they return home new dangers present themselves. “I think younger students that are returning home to an empty home should have an emergency plan and practice it,” Wood said.

Parents need to help students know what an emergency looks like and who to call in case of emergency.

“A fire drill should also be practiced,” Wood said. “Make sure that the children know what a fire alarm sounds like. A lot of fire alarms now are hard wired, so you don’t have to test batteries. Some students may not even know what that it is when a fire alarm sounds.”

Once safely inside home, children should make sure to lock the doors. They should also be aware of what happens when they arrive home and something is not right, like a door is open or a suspicious vehicle is outside.

Wood shared a story from his own experience. One time his daughter arrived home and the door was frozen shut. “We live in a very rural area, and she got locked out of the house,” he said. “Luckily, she was able to open the door by throwing herself against it. But we knew we had to come up with a plan if that were to happen again.”

Parents should consider the mental ability and mental maturity of their children. Children 8 to 10 years old shouldn’t be left home alone for more than 3 hours, Wood explained. Children under 7 shouldn’t be home alone at all. No one under 11 should provide child care.

“So if you have a 10 and 6-year-old, while the 10-year- old could be home, they are not yet old enough to provide childcare for the 6-year-old,” Wood said.

When it comes to Internet safety Wood said parents need to be “invasive.”

“As a parent, I recommend that you do that as a parent,” he said. “There are apps out there to be able to track the phone; you can even check the battery level on the phone. These are free apps. You need to pay an active role in monitoring children’s online activities. You have to check and see what they are actually up to. It takes some research on parents’parts.”

Being aware of the current hot apps takes some work, but many of them do have safety features or restrictions that can be put on an app. And parents can set phones so that the children are only allowed to receive messages from friends.

“There have been incidents locally of strange men sending inappropriate pictures to youth based on their profiles,” Wood said.

The Sheriff’s Office has many handouts available on everything from cyber bullying to sexting. Wood also recommends the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, www.missingkids.com.