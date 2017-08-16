Needed building and technology updates are coming to NBAPS

North Branch residents passed a referendum regarding three specific questions for the North Branch Area Public School District on May 23 that will benefit students, staff and the entire district.

The first question dealt with maintaining the school buildings. Funds from the bond will go to safety and security improvements, deferred maintenance and updates to the classrooms and other district facilities.

Mike Johnson, the building and grounds director for NBAPS said this bond will help fix everything from roofs, ventilation and lighting.

“This a three-year project,” he said. “We are putting in hot water in the Education Center, a well at the middle school, and we are going to dehumidify the gyms at the high school. We are going to put in a sprinkler system, fix sidewalks and parking lots — pretty much an overhaul on as much as we can do.”

Randi Johnson, director of finance and human resources, said the upgrades will actually be cost savers in the long run.

“The big picture from the financial point of view is when this is complete our buildings will be up to date and more energy efficient,” she said. “It will make the environment much better for the students, but it also means we will operate more efficiently, which will help with our overall budget.”

The Post Review previously covered the second question regarding the improvements to athletic spaces with funds to expand and improve gym and athletic program areas at the middle and high schools.

The focus of question three was to invest in classroom technology with funds to support technology used in the classroom. This will come into place during the 2018-2019 school year.

David Treichel, director of teaching and learning for NBAPS, is excited what the $500,000 bond will bring to the district and the community for the next 10 years.

“Currently, we have a program in grades 5-12 which provides students with Chromebooks,” he said. “With this bond money we can replace outgoing Chromebooks with new ones. We like to replace them every four years for a consistent learning device.”

According to Treichel, the traditional foundations of learning are reading, writing, and arithmetic are important, but with technology ever expanding, there is a need to focus on communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity to prepare students for colleges and careers.

“The teaching and learning aspect is that we are going to be able to redesign in our classroom spaces,” Treichel said. “They will look and feel different to students and give them a flexible learning space. “I am super excited for the students. Once the transformation occurs, they can come to school and be in that environment on a daily basis.”

Mindy Lattimore, who taught English at the high school for 14 years and now is in her third year as an instructional strategies coach at the high school, said the money will allow the district to have a stable funding source for technology. Also, the staff are incredibly eager to have access to more technology to use in their classroom.

“By passing question three of the bond, our district will be able to use more technology in our classrooms,” she said. “I read in an article once that we are preparing students for jobs that don’t even exist yet due to rapidly changing technology. Because of this, we try to expose students to as many types of technology as possible.”

Johnson said all three questions being approved is wonderful for the district and the community. She is retiring in September after 36 years working for the district.

“It’s a highlight for me with this bond passing,” she said. “It’s like retiring after winning the Super Bowl. I’m leaving and knowing that the district is going to have the funds that will really make a difference for decades.”