School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER ROOM 126

JULY 13, 2017

The School Board of Independent School District 138 met in regular session on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the North Branch Area Education Center Board Room.

Board Chair Ekstrom called the meeting to order.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, and Mindy Michaud

Absent: Cathie Pascavage and Superintendent Henton

Randi Johnson, Director of Finance and Human Resources, was the acting superintendent in the absence of Superintendent Henton.

Board Member Ekstrom introduced Jon Ellerbusch, the new Director of Finance and Human Resources, who started on July 1, 2017.

Others in Attendance:

Bill Stickels III, Noelle Olson, Denise Martin, Scott Schraufnagel, Kevin Grote, Diane Solberg, Kirstin Perales, Stacy Johnstone, Jon Ellerbusch, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

The Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.

Approval of Agenda:

Moved by Goebel, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

SUPERINTENDENTS REPORT

A Superintendents Report was not given due to Superintendent Henton being absent from the meeting.

CONSENT ITEMS

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to approve the consent items.

A. Minutes of May 30, 2017 Special School Board Meeting

B. Minutes of June 1, 2017 Special School Board Meeting

C. Minutes of June 2, 2017 Emergency School Board Meeting

D. Minutes of June 8, 2017 OPEB Committee Meeting

E. Minutes of June 8, 2017 Policy Committee Meeting

F. Minutes of June 8, 2017 Public Meeting on Student Fees

G. Minutes of June 8, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting

H. Authorization of Payments, Transfers, and Investment Activity

2016A Bond Account Bank 06 $230,214.55

Accounts Payable, Bank 07 $564,539.28

Auxiliary, Bank 12 – $43,511.27

Payroll, Bank 13 – $3,714,770.63

Scholarship, Bank 18 – $52,279.00

I. Personnel

1. Jane Aslakson, retirement effective June 9, 2017, as Title Teacher at Sunrise River Elementary School

2. Carol Fletcher, retirement effective August 9, 2017, as Secretary at North Branch Middle School

3. Joleen Langevin, resignation effective June 16, 2017, as School Age Care Adult Assistant

4. Kathryn Pearson, resignation effective June 30, 2017, as Second Grade Teacher at Sunrise River Elementary School

5. Elizabeth Sandberg, BS, Step 1, beginning with the 2017-18 school year, as SPED Teacher at North Branch High School

6. Matthew Zook, MA, Step 7, beginning with the 2017-18 school year, as EL Teacher at North Branch Area Public Schools

7. Mark Savage, leave request effective September 18, 2017 through November 10, 2017, as Phy Ed Teacher at North Branch Middle School

8. Jamie Gall, BA, Step 1, beginning with the 2017-18 school year, as SPED Teacher at North Branch High School (she is changing from Office/Due Process Clerk to SPED Teacher)

9. Beth Raarup, MA, Step 16, changing from .6 FTE to 1.0 FTE, beginning with the 2017-18 school year, as Early Childhood Speech Language Pathologist

10. Elijah Davies, resignation effective July 12, 2017, as Technology Education Teacher at North Branch High School

11. Tia Marthaler, employment effective July 26, 2017, as School Psychologist Intern at Sunrise River Elementary School

12. Marissa Amborn, BA, Step 3, changing from .5 FTE to 1.0 FTE, beginning with the 2017-18 school year, as Elementary Teacher at Sunrise River Elementary School

13. Separation Agreement and Acceptance of Resignation

J. Designate Superintendent Deb Henton as the Identified Official with Authority (IOWA) for the MDE External User Access Recertification System

K. Resolution Authorizing Entry into Joint Powers Agreement in the Form of a Declaration of Trust Establishing the MN Trust and Authorizing Participation Therein

L. Acceptance of Donations

OPEN MIC

No one signed up for open mike.

OLD BUSINESS

A. Approval of Contract for Garbage Pickup

Moved by Grovender, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to accept the bid of Terrys Disposal for garbage pickup for FY2018. Bids results are attached.

B. Approval of Contract for Diesel Fuel and Gasoline

Moved by Michaud, seconded by MacMillan and carried unanimously to award the bid for diesel fuel and gasoline to Petroleum Traders Corp. for FY2018 for the school district and the City of North Branch. Bid results are attached.

C. Approval of Proposals for Health Insurance

Motion by Goebel, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve Resource Training and Solutions for the school districts health insurance plans effective October 1, 2017.

NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of 2017-18 Student and Parent Handbook

Moved by Michaud, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to approve the 2017-2018 student and parent handbook.

B. Approval of Renewal of Membership in Resource Training and Solutions

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to renew membership with Resource Training and Solutions in the amount of $6,877.71.

C. Approval of Resolution Designating the Superintendent to Hear Level III Bus Driver Grievance

Member MacMillan introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION APPOINTING A LEVEL III GRIEVANCE REPRESENTATIVE/DESIGNEE OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

WHEREAS, an Employee filed a grievance with the School District, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A; and

WHEREAS, the process for adjustment of the grievance is addressed in Article XV, Section 5 of the Agreement between Independent School District No. 138 and Minnesota Teamsters Public and law Enforcement Employees Union, Local 320, Representing the Bus Drivers (2016-2018); and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in the event the grievance is not resolved in Level II, the Employee may appeal the decision regarding grievance to the School Board as a Level III grievance; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the School Board, at its option, may designate a committee or representative(s) of the Board to hear the appeal at this level and report findings and recommendations to the Board; and

WHEREAS, the School Board finds that based upon the nature of the grievance described in Exhibit A, it would be appropriate for the School Board to designate representatives to hear a Level III appeal.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 138 as follows:

1. Superintendent Dr. Deb Henton and Attorney Peter Martin are hereby appointed as the School Boards representatives to hear the Level III grievance of the Grievant.

2. Upon request, a copy of this Resolution (including Exhibit A) shall be provided to the Grievant and the Grievants representative.

3. It is further ordered that, pursuant to a proper request, the School District shall provide copies of this Resolution. However, any release of said Resolution shall not include the attached Exhibit A as the School Board hereby finds that it constitutes private data on individuals pursuant to the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, Minnesota Statutes Section 13.43.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was seconded by Member Michaud, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Ekstrom, MacMillan, Goebel, Grovender, Michaud

and the following voted against: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

D. Approval of Resolution Establishing Procedures for Reimbursement of Certain Expenditures from Proceeds of Future Bond Issues or Other Borrowings

Member MacMillan moved the adoption of the following resolution:

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING PROCEDURES FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF CERTAIN EXPENDITURES FROM PROCEEDS OF FUTURE BOND ISSUES OR OTHER BORROWINGS

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 138, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. Purpose. The Internal Revenue Service has issued Treasury Regulations Section 1.150-2 (the Regulations) to provide rules governing Bonds issued after June 30, 1993, the proceeds of which are allocated to reimburse an Issuer for certain expenditures made prior to the date of issue of those Bonds. An allocation of the proceeds of a Bond issue to reimburse certain previously paid expenditures must comply with the Regulations to be an expenditure of Bond proceeds. If a Bond meets the requirements of the Regulations, the Bond proceeds are deemed to be spent when they are allocated to reimburse the prior expenditure. The Board of Independent School District No. 138 (the District) desires to establish procedures necessary to comply with those Regulations. The terms used in this resolution shall be as defined in the Regulations.

2. Official Intent Requirement. The Regulations, in those situations in which they are applicable, require a District to declare a reasonable official intent (the Official Intent Declaration) to reimburse itself for certain previously paid expenditures from the proceeds of subsequent Bonds or other borrowings of the District (the Bonds). The Board hereby authorizes the superintendent or the business manager to make the Districts Official Intent Declarations or to delegate that responsibility from time to time to other appropriate District officers or employees. Each Official Intent Declaration shall comply with the requirements of the Regulations, including, without limitation, the following:

a) Each Official Intent Declaration shall be made not later than sixty (60) days after the date the District pays the applicable expenditure and shall state that the District reasonably intends to reimburse itself for those expenditures with the proceeds of a future borrowing;

b) Each Official Intent Declaration shall, at a minimum, contain a general functional description of the property, project or program for which the expenditure to be reimbursed is paid (for example, acquisition and betterment of school facilities or a specific identifiable project). In the alternative, a description is sufficient if it identifies the fund or account from which the expenditure is to be paid and a general functional description of that fund or account (for example: General Fund – general school district operations and maintenance; Capital Expenditure Fund – school district equipment and capital improvements);

c) Each Official Intent Declaration shall contain a statement of the maximum principal amount of debt to be issued for the purposes of the specified property, project or program;

d) Each Official Intent Declaration shall be considered public data and shall be made available for public inspection in compliance with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act at the main administrative offices of the District within a reasonable period of time, but not to exceed 30 days, after the date of said declaration. An Official Intent Declaration shall remain available for public inspection until at least the day after the issuance of the Bonds from which the prior expenditures are to be reimbursed, and shall be made available to the Bond counsel for that issue.

It is the intention of the Board that an Official Intent Declaration shall be made only if, as of the date of the declaration, the District reasonably expects that it will reimburse the expenditure with Bond or borrowing proceeds. The Board understands that the determination as to whether the expectation to reimburse is reasonable is based on all relevant facts and circumstances, including the purpose for the declaration, the history of actual reimbursement of other expenditures for which official intent was declared and which were actually paid, and the Districts actions taken toward reimbursement of the expenditures.

3. Reimbursement Period Requirement. The administration shall advise the Board from time to time on timing issues relating to reimbursements for which Official Intent Declarations have been made, including recommendations on the timing of the issuance of Bonds so that the reimbursement allocations occur not earlier than the dates on which the expenditures are paid and not later than eighteen (18) months after the later of (a) the date on which the expenditure is paid or (b) the date on which the property is placed in service or abandoned (but in no event more than three (3) years after the original expenditure, except as provided in Treas. Reg. 1.150-2(2)(d)(ii) and (iii). The officials designated above to make the Official Intent Declarations shall also be responsible for making the appropriate reimbursement allocations to reimburse the source of temporary financing used by the District to make the payments for the prior expenditures. Each allocation shall be evidenced by an entry on the official books, records or accounts of the District maintained for such reimbursement Bonds; shall specifically identify the actual prior expenditure being reimbursed or, in the case of a reimbursement of a particular fund or account, the fund or account from which the expenditure was previously paid. This allocation shall be effective to relieve the Bond proceeds involved from any restrictions under the Bond resolution or other relevant legal documents for those Bonds and under any other state statute applicable to unspent proceeds of that Bond issue.

4. Capital Expenditure Requirement.

a) General. An original expenditure to be reimbursed from Bond proceeds must be a capital expenditure, a cost of issuance for a Bond or an expenditure defined in the applicable Treasury Regulation.

b) Capital Expenditures. The term capital expenditure as used in the Regulations means any cost of a type that is properly chargeable to a capital account. Whether an expenditure is a capital expenditure is determined at the time the expenditure is paid. Capital expenditures do not include expenditures for items of current operating expense that are not properly chargeable to a capital account. Costs incurred to acquire, construct or improve land, buildings, and equipment generally are capital expenditures. Under the Regulations, the issuance costs of issuing reimbursement Bonds are also treated as capital expenditures.

c) Preliminary Expenditures. The Official Intent Requirement does not apply to preliminary expenditures that are reimbursed with proceeds of a Bond that finances all or a portion of the property, project or program with respect to which the preliminary expenditures were incurred. The term preliminary expenditures includes architectural, engineering, surveying, soil testing, reimbursement Bond issuance, and similar costs that are incurred prior to commencement, rehabilitation or acquisition of a property, project or program, but does not include land acquisition, site preparation and similar costs incident to commencement of construction. Preliminary expenditures include only amounts that do not exceed in the aggregate twenty percent (20%) of the issue price of that portion of a Bond issue or Bond issues that finance the property, project or program with respect to which the preliminary expenditures were incurred.

d) Transition Rule Expenditures. The Official Intent Requirement also does not apply to certain expenditures paid by the Issuer if the expenditures comply with the transition rule provisions of the Regulations.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Michaud, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Ekstrom, MacMillan, Goebel, Grovender, Michaud

and the following voted against the same: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

E. Approval of First Reading of Policy 303 Superintendent Selection

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 303 Superintendent Selection.

F. Approval of First Reading of Policy 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse.

G. Approval of First Reading of Policy 509 – Enrollment of Nonresident Students

Moved by Michaud, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 509 – Enrollment of Nonresident Students.

H. Approval of First Reading of Policy 525 – Violence Prevention (Applicable to Students and Staff)

Moved by Goebel, seconded by MacMillan and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 525 – Violence Prevention (Applicable to Students and Staff).

I. Approval of Renewal of Membership in Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA)

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to approve membership with MSBA in the amount of $8,289.00.

J. Approval of Ratification of the Contract between NBEA and North Branch Independent School District for July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the ratification of the contract between NBEA and North Branch Independent School District for July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019.

The agreement includes improvements to the salary schedule and longevity stipends in both years of the contract. Language changes were made to articles on leaves and insurance.

BOARD REQUESTS

No formal request for information.

INFORMATION

The board reviewed the June 2017 issue of the Board and Administrator.

The board also reviewed the 2016-17 fundraising reports for Early Childhood, Sunrise River Elementary School, North Branch Middle School, and the North Branch High School Activities.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. SEE (Schools for Equity in Education) None

B. Negotiations Board Member Michaud reported the school board is working with the union to identify a date for a first meeting.

C. MSBA Report Board Member Ekstrom mentioned the MSBA Summer Seminar will be in August.

D. MSHSL Board Member Ekstrom reported on his first meeting and orientation that he recently attended.

E. SCRED Report Board Member Grovender reported on the special meeting she recently attended.

F. Staff Development Report None

G. Community Education None

H. OPEB Committee Report None

I. Policy Committee Report Board Member Ekstrom reported the next Policy Committee meeting will be August 10th.

DATES TO REMEMBER

A. August 10, 2017 Policy Committee Meeting, 4:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

B. August 10, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

Adjournment

Moved by Goebel, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 5:55 p.m.

Cathie Pascavage, Clerk

