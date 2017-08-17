An annual tradition

< >

For those who are enamored with tractors, threshing machines and other farming implements, the Almelund Threshing Show was the place to go Aug. 4-6. Even people who aren’t farming aficionados could find something to like, since the event featured music, glass blowing, a sawmill, a train station, food and an array of other events. Here, Aksel Saksvig, of Lindstrom, sits atop a classic tractor with his favorite stuffed frog. See more on back page. Photos by Derrick Knutson