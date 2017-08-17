Community & People

An annual tradition

Almelund Threshing Show draws sizable crowds 

For those who are enamored with tractors, threshing machines and other farming implements, the Almelund Threshing Show was the place to go Aug. 4-6. Even people who aren’t farming aficionados could find something to like, since the event featured music, glass blowing, a sawmill, a train station, food and an array of other events. Here, Aksel Saksvig, of Lindstrom, sits atop a classic tractor with his favorite stuffed frog. See more on back page. Photos by Derrick Knutson Jacob Helke, of Scandia, tosses a pitchfork full of hay into a threshing machine. The River City Cloggers provide some toe-tapping entertainment Sunday afternoon at the Threshing Show grounds. JP and Jenny Rutten, of Chisago, check out one of the many tractors on display at the show. Wally Smetana, of Pine City, pulls a group of adults and kids with his tractor.
Jacob Helke, of Scandia, tosses a pitchfork full of hay into a threshing machine. The River City Cloggers provide some toe-tapping entertainment Sunday afternoon at the Threshing Show grounds. JP and Jenny Rutten, of Chisago, check out one of the many tractors on display at the show. Wally Smetana, of Pine City, pulls a group of adults and kids with his tractor.

