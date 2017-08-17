Koplitz elected to state hall of fame

All photos supplied

The North Branch Nighthawks enjoyed an impressive campaign in 2017, going 10-5 in Eastern Minny League play and earning a bid to the Region 1 tournament.

Any expansion team will suffer from growing pains, however, and the most persistent difficulties the Nighthawks faced were the incessant late-inning comebacks by the Cambridge-based Rum River Bandits.

Four times the Nighthawks led the Bandits after six innings, and four times the Bandits stormed back to steal a win. The Bandits pulled this trick twice in the regular season and twice in the league playoffs.

“I guess we just expected to win,” Rum River manager Tom Koplitz said. “It always seemed to play out.” Tom Koplitz

Koplitz recently learned that he has been selected for induction to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

“This isn’t my honor, this is everyone that’s been connected to me through the years that’s helped to make this possible,” Koplitz said. “Baseball, more than anything else, is a team thing.”

Koplitz’s roots in baseball run deep. He recalls receiving his first glove on Christmas Day, 1958, and heading outside for a game of catch in the snow. He started playing youth ball in 1961, first in Brainerd and later in Bloomington. Sometime in the early 1960s, Koplitz attended the state amateur baseball championship for the first time, and he’s been to nearly every one since.

The impetus behind his initial interest in town ball was his grandather Wilbur, who was famous as town ball’s super-fan.

“He and my dad went to something like 40 consecutive amateur baseball tournaments,” Koplitz said. “They’d go to these little towns (that hosted the tournament) and rent a farmhouse for two and a half weeks. They’d drag me along — I grew up with town team baseball.” Wilbur Koplitz (right) with Tom’s father.

Wilbur was recognized officially at the 1967 state tournament, when he was presented with a plaque naming him the game’s “Outstanding Fan.”

Koplitz would eventually build his own career in town ball, after making his rounds in the high school and college circuits. As a member of the Bloomington Lincoln varsity squad from 1968-70, Koplitz once led the Lake Conference in hitting. Moving on to Augsburg College, he was a four-year starter and contributed to the Auggies’ 1973 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship run.

Koplitz first played town ball for the Savage Pacers during breaks from Augsburg. Savage coach Bob Lattery submitted a letter recommending Koplitz to the hall of fame, writing, “Baseball needs more people like Tom Koplitz.”

More than 40 coaches and players submitted letters in support of Koplitz’s nomination. Longtime North Branch coach and teacher Larry Schlagel, who often faced Koplitz’s Redbirds as a member of the Rush City Eagles, wrote, “If you are looking for a man that lives and breathes baseball, (Koplitz) is it. He will do pretty much anything he can to promote the game and help an athlete try to become the best he can be.”

Koplitz enjoyed the process of reconnecting with old friends during his nomination process. He seems to know just about everybody connected with the amateur game, and he has a neverending supply of baseball stories. In conversation he transitions smoothly from talk of his own career, to family memories, to recollections of Major League heroes.

What must be his best story, however, comes from the 1973 college season.

Early in April, little Augsburg was pitted against the University of Minnesota, ranked No. 1 in the country and led by legendary manager Dick Siebert, a good friend of Wilbur. Koplitz was given the honor of turning in the Augsburg lineup card, and was thus the first member of the team to learn that Dave Winfield would be taking the mound for the Gophers.

Winfield was months away from beginning a 22-year Major League career as a power-hitting outfielder that would end in the professional Hall of Fame. In college, Winfield was also a dominating pitcher, who mowed down the Auggie lineup, taking a perfect game into the last inning until Koplitz broke it up.

“I get up with two outs, and I said, ‘I’m not going down on a called third strike, I’m swinging,’” Koplitz said. “Winfield hit my bat, basically, and that turned into a single to center.”

After college, Koplitz’s career took him to Cambridge, where he helped to rejuvenate the Cambirdge Redbirds town ball franchise in 1976. In 1982, he was part of the Redbirds’ first trip to the state tournament since 1926. The team earned a second state berth in 1985 beforemoving to Isanti in 1989, where it plays to this day. In 1991, his final year with the team, Koplitz once again contributed to a state tournament run.

After that season, Koplitz stepped away from town ball to raise his three sons, Mike, Tim and Eric — and, naturally, to coach them as they rose through the baseball ranks in the community.

“I coached them all the way up,” Koplitz said.

Although he was destined to become something of a North Branch nemesis on the baseball field in 2017, Koplitz established a career of service to the city beginning in 1992, when he became executive director of Community Partnership with Youth and Families. The nonprofit organization, based out of the second floor of Trinity Lutheran Church near the North Branch campus, works to create programs that promote drug-and alcohol-free lifestyles among the youth in Chisago County.

Koplitz’s history of community service also includes the founding of Special Olympics baseball programs in Cambridge. Koplitz was named the state coach of the year in 1986 and coached Minnesota teams in tournaments at Louisiana State University and Notre Dame.

In 2007, Koplitz returned to town ball, helping to found the Rum River Bandits and serving as manager and occasional pitcher — in 2012 at the age of 60, he recorded a save. His sons have also found a place in the Rum River lineup.

Koplitz proudly recalls organizing a Gloves for Troops drives to collect baseball equipment for soldiers serving overseas.

“The next summer (the soldiers) came to one of our games and presented us with a flag that flew over their base,” Koplitz said. “It’s one of the coolest things we’ve done.” The Rum River Bandits are presented with an American flag in thanks for their “Gloves for Troops” drive.

The Bandits hoped to make a run to state this season, but fell short. After beating Foley 6-1 to open the regional tournament, the Bandits dropped close games to Sartell 1-0 and Mora 2-0.

“We had a frustrating tournament; we played three games and gave up four runs, but won one and lost two,” Koplitz said. “(Against Sartell) we had a guy thrown out at home in the bottom of the eighth.”

Although the team won’t be going to the state tournament, fans might just see Koplitz in attendance, carrying on the tradition of a lifetime. They will definitely see him in St. Cloud on Sept. 16 when he will be honored at the hall of fame banquet.

Inductees are expected to give a short speech, which the gregarious Koplitz admits will present a certain amount of difficulty.

“They give you five to seven minutes to share your life story, but I could go for 45 if they let me,” Koplitz said. “I’d want to — I have so many people to thank.”