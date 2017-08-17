Meyer, USA finish 5th at Ivan Hlinka

North Branch junior Brady Meyer’s journey with the United States U18 Select hockey squad ended with a fifth-place finish in the Ivan Hlinka tournament in the Czech Republic.

The Americans fell to Sweden 6-1 in the group stage opener Aug. 7 before defeating Switzerland 2-1 on Aug. 8. With a spot in the semifinals on the line, Team USA lost to the Czech Republic 7-3.

In the fifth-place match on Aug. 11, the United States beat Finland 4-3. Duluth East star Ryder Donovan netted the gamewinner in overtime.

Meyer, the youngest member of the USA squad, played in all four games. He did not record any goals or assists.

Meyer will play for the Bloomington Thunder (United States Hockey League) before and after the North Branch season.

Canada claimed the championship with a 4-1 win over the Czechs in the title game.