Skroch drafted by statebound Mora

North Branch Nighthawks pitcher and infielder Jimmy Skroch has been drafted by the Mora Blue Devils ahead of their first-round matchup at the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Blue Devils earned the state bid by finishing second in the Region 1 tournament. Teams advancing to state have the opportunity to draft a limited number of players from non-qualifying squads. Skroch, a rising sophomore on the Hamline University pitching staff, earned three wins and a save during the Nighthawks’ 10-5 regular season run, leading the team with 46 strikeouts and a 1.43 ERA. At the plate, he hit .296 and drove in 10 runs. Mora will meet the Raymond Rockets, the defending Class C champions, at Irish Yard (190 Lake Erin Drive, Green Isle) at 2:30 p.m.. on Sunday, Aug. 20.