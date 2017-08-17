Stacy City Council wants to change ordinance on junk property

At the Stacy City Council meeting Aug. 8, Mayor Mark Utecht asked city attorney Amy Schutt to draft a new city ordinance regarding junk property in the city for next month’s council meeting.

The request was made because of a property in the city; its owner recently went to court for the violation of having too much refuse in the yard. Building inspector Jack Kramer attended the hearing.

“The hearing was held on the 25th and Jack spoke with the judge, and the judge completely acknowledged that the property was not in compliance with the ordinance,” Schutt said. “But the judge refused to impose any kind of additional penalty, fine or jail time in this matter and ended up closing the case.”

City council member Mark Ness expressed his concern.

“The precedent this sets is that if this happens again, where a resident has junk on their property, they know nothing will be done about it,” he said. “There has to be a follow-up to enforce this, or otherwise people will turn their yards into junk yards.”

Utecht was concerned that the judge in this case did not enforce their ordinance regarding junk property.

“I don’t put the blame on this circumstance as it exists right now on Jack, the county attorney, or even the property owner,” he said. “The judge is the one that says he doesn’t want to deal with it, and that’s not acceptable to me.”

Utecht asked Schutt if they could change the city ordinance to if someone is cited for a violation regarding junk property, and the judge agrees, the city could go and abate the property and assess it to the owner’s property taxes.

Schutt suggested they speak to the property owner and explain the process.

“Changing the ordinance will make a difference in that it will be more likely that a judge will sign off and say yes to the city to clean up the property as opposed to a judge giving a fine of $1,000,” Utecht said. “The fine doesn’t fix anything or clean up the property. If we clean it up, the property owner will have it assessed to their property taxes.”