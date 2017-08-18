First 5K fun run/walk planned for SCRED and We ‘R’ Able

The St. Croix River Education District and We ‘R’ Able are having their first ‘Dash for Disabilities’ 5K fun run/walk in Rush City Sept. 9.

“5Ks bring so much enrichment to a community and we want the community to know who we are,” said SCRED administrative assistant Kelly Christensen. “Also, our purpose is to raise awareness and money for our adults with disabilities program.”

Money raised will go to the We ‘R’ Able program, which puts on events like bowling, softball games and craft nights. The funds will also help with additional expenses that the program inherits, like advertising, for these events.

“The idea came from a couple of runners who wanted to participate, and Kelly came on board with this great energy,” said Diane Nelson, SCRED executive administrative assistant and office manager. “We formed a sparkle squad, which is an in-house committee that works on doing fun events.”

SCRED is an education organization that provides services to six-member school districts—Chisago Lakes, Hinckley-Finlayson, North Branch, Pine City and Rush City. It offers high quality professional learning experiences and on-site support and consultation that promote collaboration and innovation in education while advocating for the unique leaning needs of all students.

SCRED is hoping this will be the first of many 5K dashes and encourages anyone to participate.

“Whether you’re in a wheelchair, disabled or just like to walk, it will be a great experience,” Christensen said. “Everyone who participates gets a medal, and everyone who registers, gets a t-shirt. We are really hoping to do this annually.”

SCRED is looking for volunteers and sponsors for the 5K fun run/walk event.

“Our philosophy regarding the dash is if you build it, they will come,” Nelson said.

For more information on the 5K Dash for disabilities, go to http://www.scred.k12.mn.us/.