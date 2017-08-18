North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

Chisago County:

Incidents:

Aug. 7: St. Croix Trail/Unity Ave., Taylors Falls, vehicle off road. A deputy met with a man who said his dog jumped into the front seat from the back and caused him to leave the roadway. His dog was running loose in the roadway, and the deputy placed him in the back of his squad car. The deputy had the State Patrol divert to a higher priority call and said he would take the crash. The deputy assisted the man in gathering items out of the car to contain his dog and informed him that a tow was en route. He was advised to contact his insurance company if there was any damage. However, the deputy stated that there did not appear to be any damage. (9:48 a.m.)

Aug. 9: 5300 block of Stacy Trl., Sunrise Market, Stacy, fire call. Upon the deputy’s arrival, a fire extinguisher was being used to control a fire. The fire was from something under a car. The Stacy/Lent fire department arrived and sprayed water to extinguish the fire. A tow truck arrived and removed the car. (4:31 p.m.)

Aug. 12: 39700 block of Park Trl., (Campground at Wild River State Park), disturbance (not in progress). Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the park ranger. He advised that he just wanted the people at the sites to be quiet and go to sleep for the night. The deputies responded to camp site 74 and made contact with two adults that were sitting by a small fire. It appeared that everyone else had gone into their tents. They were advised of the complaints as well as the park rules. The deputies also advised that they would have to deal with the park ranger in the morning in order to resolve the rules that they were violating. The deputies did not observe any marijuana while they were there. (12:31 a.m.)

Aug. 13: 31000 block of Genesis Ave., Stacy, fire call. A deputy responded to a possible house fire. Upon arrival, the deputy found it to be a bonfire in the back yard. It was small and contained to a fire ring. The fire was almost out and it was raining. The deputy attempted contact with the homeowner and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door. (12:43 p.m.)

Aug. 13: Forest Blvd./530th St., Harris. A deputy responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash. He arrived on scene and met with the complainant/victim. The complainant reported he was traveling southbound on Forest Boulevard when the suspect driver came off 530th Street from the east. The suspect driver reportedly turned northbound on Forest Boulevard and crossed over the centerline striking the complainant’s vehicle on the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The suspect driver did not stop and continued northbound on Forest Boulevard. The suspect’s vehicle was described as an older model, possibly 70s to 80s sedan, blue in color, with a “boxy” style design. The suspect’s vehicle should have a fair amount of damage on the driver’s side front quarter panel. The deputy gathered the complainant’s information and captured digital photographs of the damage to the vehicle and intersection. The deputy and a sergeant from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office checked the surrounding area and was unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. (10:54 p.m.)

Bookings:

Aug. 7: David Earnest Crain, 50, Shafer, con sub 5-possess-amphet-unk.

John Leon Penoncello, 52, North Branch, misdemeanor traffic-drivers license, driving after revocation.

Aug. 8: Jesse Earle Ponce, 35, Taylors Falls, con sub 5-possess-amphet-unk.

Aug. 9: Matthew John Nelson, 47, Wyoming, gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-second degree driving while impaired, refuse to submit to chemical test.

Aug. 13: Matthew Joseph Hines, 27, Shafer, con sub 5-poss-int-amphet-not applicable.

Thomas Russell Cropper, 28, Hugo, misdemeanor DWI-fourth degree-driving while impaired.