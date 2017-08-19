Armed man robs Budget Host Inn

A man entered the Budget Host Inn motel in North Branch about three minutes before midnight Sunday, displayed a silver, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, described as black, in his late 20s, about six feet tall and 190 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, fled on foot and has not been seen since.

North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer said his department is following up on a few leads in regards to the robbery. He noted two employees were on staff at the Budget Host at the time of the robbery, and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call North Branch Police at 651-257-4100.

Photo supplied