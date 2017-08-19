Thanks to sponsors of North Branch Lions Golf Tournament

We would like to thank of the following for their support in our 8th Annual North Branch Lions Golf Tournament that was held at Bulrush Golf Course July 22.

Golden Eagle sponsors: Anderson-Koch Ford, County Market, North Metro Properties and Stacy Lions Club.

Silver Birdie sponsors: Production Engineering Corporation in Minneapolis, EMinnco in Cambridge, Ben Franklin Plumbing, Ecumen and Poste-Haste Business Solutions in North Branch.

Bronze Putter sponsors: Fish Lake Bait, Members CO-OP, Rob Sanvik at American Family Ins., Providecare, Stacy Chiropractic, Stacy Lent Fire Dept, Hermann Insurance, North Branch Dental, Kaffe Stuga, Aire Serve East Central, Petersons Mill, Reider Machine, Rodney Dick Construction and Higher Grounds Coffee Shop.

Donations: AmericInn of North Branch, Branch Landscape Nursery, Casey’s, Dickies BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, EMC-Post Review, Famous Dave’s of Forest Lake, First State Bank of Wyoming, Fleet Farm of Cambridge, Gustafson Excavating, Hermann Insurance, Holiday, Lamperts, Minnco Credit Union, North Branch Liquors, Perkins of North Branch, Providecare, Rise, Running Aces, Shopko of North Branch, Sentry Insurance, Slumberland, Stacy Sports Grill, Stacy Wine and Spirits, Village Inn in Wyoming, Walmart and County Market for supplying ice cold bottled water on what was a hot and humid day.

Men’s division winners from Rodney Dick Construction were Rodney Dick, Luke Anderson, Cory Thorsen,

Mixed division winners were Rick and Anne Tollefson, Steve and Sheryl Slaughter.

Thank you much for your support in making this a successful fundraiser; 100 percent of profits from this and all Lions Club fundraisers go back to the community. Those interested in learning more about Lions and how to join us in serving others please contact Membership Chair Lion John Dolin @ 651-246-8839.

-North Branch Lions