DNR question of the week

Q: If I purchase a hunting or fishing license on the DNR website, do I need to keep a printed copy with me out in the field?

A: If you’re using a home computer, you can print most licenses and need to keep a copy with you when participating in the activity. In cases where the license has a tag, the license will be mailed to you, and you must have the license in possession.

Licenses purchased on a mobile device are issued in electronic format, and you can choose to receive an email and/or text message that serves as your license. In that case, you must carry your mobile device or a printed copy of this email or text message to show proof of license.

Steve Michaels, DNR licensing program director20