It’s Time to restore our democracy

Joe Nathan

By themselves, any of the measures in our Restore Democracy bill would constitute a major boost for our democratic process. Taken together, they are nothing short of revolutionary in scope.

When it comes to our politics and public policy, people’s number one concern is a rigged economic system perpetuated by special interest money and endless campaign fundraising – and they’re not wrong. When you go to Washington you should go to work on the people’s business – not raising money for the next election. To be clear, I don’t raise money on the people’s dime. But the cold hard fact is that many members of Congress spend more time fundraising than doing the job they were elected to do. So our Restore Democracy legislation calls for an end to campaign fundraising by members of Congress and their challengers while Congress is in session.

Congress’s 24/7 fixation on fundraising at the expense of governing is destroying people’s confidence in our system, discouraging good people from running for public office, and perverting public policy. Reform must happen for our representative democracy to be real and survive.

As former Republican Congressman David Jolly and I told “60 MINUTES” last year, recommendations by campaign experts that members of Congress spend 30 to 40 hours a week at “call centers” and Washington fundraisers take a terrible toll on Congress’s ability to solve problems and get things done. No wonder Congress continues to miss legislative deadlines and bring our nation to the brink of a federal government shutdown year after year. You can’t govern from a call center.

Along with our Restore Democracy legislation, we are continuing to build support for our bipartisan Stop Act, which would prohibit members of Congress from making any direct requests for money – period. To be clear, the Stop Act would still permit members of Congress to attend fundraising events and speak to donors. Citizens would still be allowed to contribute to campaigns of their choosing. However, the practice of “dialing for dollars” and making direct requests for money would be a thing of the past. It’s a simple, common sense policy that already applies to judicial elections in 30 states.

The foundation lies in putting a stop to special interests spending unlimited amounts of secret money to influence government and elections. Our legislation would also put Congress on record supporting small donor-public campaign financing and limiting the campaign season. Moreover, we are calling for full disclosure of all campaign contributions, establishment of national online voter registration and a halt to all voter suppression.

We also call for a return to Congress’s traditional process of Regular Order. Under Regular Order, we compromise and find bipartisan solutions by fully considering every idea and amendment under an open rule – and affording each one an up or down vote. That’s how Congress fixed things, solved problems and got things done for more than 200 years. It’s time to get back to that tried and true method of serving the American people.