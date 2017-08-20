Zoomobile draws a crowd in Rush City

By Amy Doeun

< > The crowd watches Drews as she talks about the different animals she brought to the Rush City Public Library. Photos by Amy Doeun

The Minnesota Zoo Zoomobile van pulled up to the library in Rush City Aug. 10.

It was the closing event for the summer read program, and it drew quite the crowd. There was only floor space for those youngsters and adults wanting an upclose look at the animals Amanda Drews brought from the zoo. Drews said the zoomobile travels all around the state, to Wisconsin and Iowa.

“Sometimes we travel 6 to 7 hours one way and stay in hotels with them,” she said. “Have you ever stayed in a hotel with a turtle—you know put him in the bathtub?”

She began with local animals: a redtailed hawk and a possum. Flash, the redtailed hawk, was taken from the wild and “imprinted on people,” so he could not be released into the wild.

Scout the possum is 2 years old.

“She is pretty old for a possum,” Drews said. “They normally only live to be about 3, but they have a lot of babies in that time.”

Possums are the only marsupials in Minnesota.

“When the babies come out, they are the size of jelly beans,” Drews said. “They go in the pouch where they continue to grow. When they get older they come out and hang on her back. She is a pretty awesome mom.”

Drews also shared that possums do not actually hang from their tails, but they do play dead.

Then a giant African millepede and Solomon Island skink came out. Drews said these millipedes produce a toxic goo that protects them from being eaten.

“Believe me, he doesn’t have that now,” she assured the parents. I have only seen it one time with a baby millipede, the first time it was handled. But lemurs are pretty smart and they figured out that if they take the millipedes and shake them up like a maraca they will produce that goo, and then the lemur uses that as bug repellent. Even the mosquitoes don’t like the smell of it.”

Of the skink Drews said, “He is a big little lizard. They come from the Solomon Islands near Australia, and that is the only place they are found in the world. They are an unusual lizard. They give birth to one live baby at a time, live in colonies and can spend their whole life in the trees. If they lose their tail it will grow back.

One of the purposes of the zoomobile is to teach children, “all things are connected,” Drews explained. “We are connected to animals and the earth. …All these animals depend on trees; what can you do to help trees?”

The children suggested trimming the trees, picking up garbage and planting trees.

“If we plant trees every year you can see how they grow,” Drews said. “We have a tree in our yard, and every year we take a picture with it to see how much it has grown. One tree can be home to hundreds of animals.”

The zoomobile program was funded in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.