Entrants showcase talent at county fair

The heat didn’t stop lots of folks from enjoying the 34rd annual Amateur Talent Contest at the Chisago County Fair July 23.
Pictured, from left, are winners in each category: Open – Cadence and Jessica Eischens from Stacy, original vocal; Teen – Caitlin Anderson, 15, from Lino Lakes, tap dance; and Maya Aadland, 12, from Almelund, clogging. Each winner received a $50 check and the opportunity to compete in the Minnesota State Fair talent contest this August.
Photo by Melanie M. Hedberg

