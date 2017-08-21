Community & People Entrants showcase talent at county fair Published August 21, 2017 at 8:01 am By nprgeneric The heat didn’t stop lots of folks from enjoying the 34rd annual Amateur Talent Contest at the Chisago County Fair July 23.Pictured, from left, are winners in each category: Open – Cadence and Jessica Eischens from Stacy, original vocal; Teen – Caitlin Anderson, 15, from Lino Lakes, tap dance; and Maya Aadland, 12, from Almelund, clogging. Each winner received a $50 check and the opportunity to compete in the Minnesota State Fair talent contest this August.Photo by Melanie M. Hedberg