Food shelf recieves generous donation Published August 21, 2017 at 8:02 am On Aug. 10, Family Pathways North Branch Food Shelf manager Gayle Schmitt and volunteer Dianne Tallarico accepted a donation of 123 pounds of school supplies given by the children who attended SonRise National Park Community Bible School sponsored by NorthBrook Church. Delivering the supplies were Aden Weihmann, Maya Anderson, (row 1) Daniel Weihmann, Kylie Anderson (row 2) Alisa Weihmann, Karen Watkins, Holly Anderson (row 3) and Cole Anderson (not pictured).