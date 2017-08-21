Loren H. Peterson

Loren Henry Peterson passed away peacefully at his home farm in Stacy on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the age of 91.

Loren was born at home on January 6, 1926 to Henry and Helga (Westrum) Peterson. He went to school 1st through 8th grade at the one room country “Mobeck” school house just up the road from home. He graduated in 1944 from North Branch High School. After graduation, he stayed working on the family farm. Loren told of many happy family times on the farm growing up with his parents and siblings.

Loren pitched quite a bit of baseball after high school. He played for Stacy, MN and Cushing, WI. His nickname during those baseball years was “Peewee Peterson” and he was known for throwing a sinker pitch that struck many a good ball players out. On October 18, 1958, he married Marlene Fitch of Clayton, WI. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church of North Branch. They had their only child, Kelly, in October of 1967. Loren was a kind and caring husband, father and grandfather.

Loren liked to dance. He met Marlene at a dance at Lakeside Pavillion. Loren and Marlene went to many dances both locally and where ever the “good music” was playing. A good foxtrot was their specialty. Loren enjoyed life on the farm. He had dairy cattle in earlier days and beef cattle in later years. He had crops as well. He enjoyed farming with his nephew Gordy Peterson. He enjoyed being outdoors daily and loved living in the Stacy area with many family and friends nearby.

Loren loved being a grandparent as well. He spent lots of time with his grandkids Alyssa and Scott and loved being a part of watching them grow from babies to adulthood. He was proud of all their accomplishments along the way and enjoyed going to their sporting and school events. He was blessed with having lots of extended family nearby and getting to spend time with them at many family gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helga; and his siblings, Eileen (Irv) Sorenson, Vernon “Bud” (Helen), Donna (Gil) Grady.

Loren is survived by wife Marlene; daughter Kelly (Roy) Ramberg; grandchildren Alyssa (Cameron) Linge and Scott Ramberg; sister-in-law Josie Peterson; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation held Wednesday, August 23rd from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. Funeral service follows at 6 p.m. with Rev. Jon Yurk officiating. Serving as casketbearers are Roy Ramberg, Scott Ramberg, Cameron Linge, Michael Peterson, Christopher Grady, Larry Sorenson. Honorary casketbearers are Gordy Peterson and Greg Grady. Interment held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church of North Branch, MN.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.