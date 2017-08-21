Stephen “Steve” Arnold Reding

Steve Reding of Rush City passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Birchwood Health Care Center in Forest at the age of 57.

Stephen “Steve” A. Reding was born February 28, 1960 at Midway Hospital in St. Paul to Francis and Norine Reding. Steve was the oldest of four children.

Steve attended Rush City High School and was very active in FFA throughout his high school years. After his high school graduation in 1978, he attended Pine Technical College and obtained an Auto Mechanics Certification. He then bought his first dock truck and started his own trucking business, “Reding Transfer.” For many years he owned and operated Reding Transfer, delivering locally and throughout the metro area.

Steve loved working on tractors, trucks and cars. He was an excellent mechanic and was happiest restoring his old trucks and tractors. He participated in many Tractor Pulling competitions and won several trophies at area county fairs.

Steve is survived by his brother Michael Reding and wife Mary of Cedar; sister Ann Reding of Pine City; nieces and nephews Melanie (Kyle) Dusterhoft, Marcia Reding, Michelle (Robert) Powley, Jessica Bushnell, Cory Bushnell, Lauren Sommer; great-nieces and great-nephews Ryan, Abbey, Alexa, Emily, Charles and Cooper; aunt Norma Reding of Chisago City; uncle Norman (Ileene) Berry of Nevada; step-mother Diana Granlund of Rush City; and many loved ones.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Francis “Fran” Reding; mother Norine Reding-Perrin; brother Charles “Chuckie” Reding; nieces Kim Bushnell and Melissa Reding.

Chaplain Lin Butler officated at funeral services for Steve at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19 at the Olson Chapel in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the service. The interment took place at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rush City.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com