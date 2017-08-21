Technology and your basic rights

By Judge Stephen Halsey Judge Stephen Halsey

Our basic constitutional rights as citizens are frequently being challenged by ever-expanding technology capable of monitoring and recording our daily activities on cameras, audio recording devices and computers. Several years ago, the Minneapolis “red light runner” camera system was found unconstitutional by the Minnesota Supreme Court because traffic citations were being sent to the registered owners of the vehicles which were video-recorded failing to properly stop for a red semaphore. For example, your child or spouse or friend could be driving the car registered to you, but you would be charged with a traffic offense if they ran a red light. This violates a basic rule of criminal law that the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the offender charged was the person committing the offense.

Another basic constitutional right is the right to confront one’s accuser in a criminal case. This means that if you are charged with a crime, the complaining party, whether a police officer or citizen, must appear in open court, give sworn testimony about what happened, and be subject to cross-examination by you or your attorney about the events leading to the criminal charge or traffic offense. The prosecutor cannot simply offer videotapes from a police squad camera, or police reports or hearsay testimony of others about the circumstances. Likewise, with limited exceptions, law enforcement employees who obtained, handled, stored or tested evidence are subject to cross-examination, such as Intoxilyzer operators in DWI cases, crime lab technicians in felony cases and other field investigators. A criminal defendant is entitled to copies of all audio and video recordings, investigative and lab reports long before a jury trial takes place.

One situation in which the right of confrontation may be limited is in child sexual abuse cases. In order to minimize the adverse impact on young children, the testimony of a child under the age of 10 may be presented by videotape if, prior to trial, the judge has reviewed the videotaped interview to ensure reliability of the statement, that is, that proper procedures were followed by the interviewer to avoid “coaching” or improperly influencing the child’s testimony. In addition, the court could order that a child may testify via interactive television (ITV) from a remote location.

A short list of technologies which are involved in criminal cases includes:

• Radar and laser speed recording devices.

• 9-1-1 telephone recordings in domestic assault cases.

• Infrared cameras and heat-reading devices in drug manufacture cases.

• Remote audio recording devices (“the wire”).

• Traffic management cameras.

• Retail store, home, school and commercial building surveillance cameras.

• Alcohol monitoring devices connected to an offender’s home telephone.

• Ignition interlock device preventing use of vehicle if driver has alcohol in system.

• Drug testing of blood and urine, as well as skin patch and hair follicle testing.

• DNA testing to establish a defendant’s presence at crime scene.

• Computer spyware.

• Textalyzer (detects if a text was recently sent).

• In-home audio devices (such as Amazon Echo).

• Fit-bit step trackers.

It is often argued that a new technology will reduce crime or increase conviction rates and is, therefore, justified and not a violation of anyone’s constitutional rights or privacy. Your courts remain vigilant in protecting the constitutional rights of all citizens in criminal cases as these are rights afforded to all of us as American citizens. These rights cannot and should not be abridged in the name of expediency or cost-saving.

Wright County District Court Judge Steve Halsey is chambered in Buffalo. He also maintains a blog at www.minnesotafamilylawissues.blogspot.com