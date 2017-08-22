Volunteers needed for Children’s Water Festival

< > Classroom Guide (with folder) meeting his class as they unload the bus. Photos supplied

Each fall, many months of planning and coordination by a dedicated group comes together for a one-day outdoor activity day for fifth graders to learn all about water. The Children’s Water Festival has been going strong for 15 years, teaching youngsters about the importance of water and what they can do to protect it.

This important event cannot happen without the help of many volunteers. Over 30 adults donate their day to help guide student groups to their next activity, direct busses and cars to parking spaces, teach 8-10 sessions throughout the day, make and serve lunch, and many other important things. We are looking for volunteers to join us on Sept. 28 at Wild Mountain for this year’s Children’s Water Festival.

If you would like to sign up as a volunteer, please contact Sue Humble at 651-674-2333.