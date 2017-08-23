Mora eliminated from state tournament

North Branch Nighthawks pitcher Jimmy Skroch travelled to the state amateur tournament as a draftee of the Mora Blue Devils.

The Mora Blue Devils lost their first-round game in the state amateur tournament 10-1 to the Raymond Rockets Aug. 20 at Green Isle.

The Rockets are the defending Class C state champions.

“They showed us why (they won last year) as they took it to us pretty good,” Mora manager Jayson Pautzke said.

North Branch Nighthawks pitcher Jimmy Skroch was drafted into the Mora squad ahead of the state tournament.

Skroch did not appear in the game. The Class C tournament is single elimination, so Skroch will have to wait to make his state tournament debut.

“Even with Jimmy not getting in the game, I know he had a great experience seeing the state amateur tournament up close. Our team appreciated him being there,” Pautzke said.

The Class C state tournament will continue this weekend at sites in Green Isle, Hamburg and Norwood Young America.