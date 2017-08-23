Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 19, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $243,200.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Ricky A. Meath and Jean M. Meath, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 16, 2005 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-456488

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: OneWest Bank, FSB

Dated: September 03, 2009

Recorded: September 14, 2009 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-514172

And assigned to: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR23, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2005-AR23

Dated: January 28, 2014

Recorded: July 24, 2014 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-570314

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100055401216970865

Lender or Broker: IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address: 31617 Forest Blvd, Stacy, MN 55079-9238

Tax Parcel ID Number:

05.00435.00

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 410 feet of the South 360 feet of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 34 North, Range 21 West, Chisago County, Minnesota, and that part of the South 200 feet of said North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, lying easterly of the easterly right-of-way line of Forest Boulevard, (also known as County State Aid Highway No. 30) and lying westerly of the East 410 feet thereof

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,757.41

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 05, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 05, 2018, or the next business day if April 05, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 21, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR23, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2005-AR23

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 030028F03

