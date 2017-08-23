Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 23, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,190.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Danial J. Zondlo, a/k/a Daniel J. Zondlo, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lake Area Mortgage, a division of Lake Area Bank, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 30, 2013 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-562710

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC

Dated: August 02, 2017

Recorded: August 03, 2017 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-601332

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100715800000092210

Lender or Broker: Lake Area Mortgage, a division of Lake Area Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: LoanCare Servicing Center, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address: 44557 Maple Ln, Harris, MN 55032-3709

Tax Parcel ID Number:

03.01304.00; 03.01303.00

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), Block Two (2), Horseshoe Lake Shores, Chisago County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $70,198.82

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 05, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 05, 2018, or the next business day if April 05, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 23, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037905F01

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 23, 30,

September 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017

725049