Notice of Public Hearings – LENT TOWNSHIP

Notice is hereby given that on September 13, 2017; 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall, 33155 Hemingway Ave, the Lent Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to solicit public response to a request from USS Rockpoint Solar LLC for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to construct, own, and operate a 1 MWac community solar garden at Parcel Identification Number (PIN) 05.00144.00 in Stacy, Minnesota. The Planning Commission will make a recommendation regarding the proposed request to the Town Board for their meeting to be held on September 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Those persons having an interest in said meetings are encouraged to attend.

Kelly Wood, Town Clerk

