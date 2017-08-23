Ordinances – CITY OF HARRIS

ORDINANCE NUMBER 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 154.04 OF THE CITY CODE REGARDING RULE & GENERAL PROVISIONS UNDER THE

CITY ZONING CODE

The City Council of the City of Harris City hereby ordains as follows:

That Title XV, Section 154.04 of the City Code is hereby amended to read in its entirety as follows:

154.04 RULE & GENERAL PROVISIONS

(A) In their interpretation and application, the provisions of this chapter shall be held to be the minimum requirements for the promotion of the public health, safety, morals and general welfare.

(B) Where the conditions imposed by any provision of this chapter are either more restrictive or less restrictive than comparable conditions imposed by any other law, ordinance, statute, resolution or regulation of any kind, the regulations which are more restrictive or which impose higher standards or requirements shall prevail.

(C) Except as in this chapter specifically provided, no structure shall be erected, converted, enlarged, reconstructed or altered, and no structure or land shall be used for any purpose or in any manner which is not in conformity with this chapter.

(D) No cellar, garage, tent, trailer, recreational vehicle, basement or accessory building shall, at any time be used as a dwelling unit except mobile homes as regulated in this chapter; and a basement home may be used as a dwelling for a period not exceeding three years, pending completion of structure above. The basement portion of a finished home or apartment building may be used for normal eating and sleeping purposes provided it is properly damp-proofed, has suitable fire protection and exits, and is otherwise approved by the building inspector.

(E) Except where specifically permitted in this ordinance, no person may occupy or inhabit any structure not specifically designed for human habitation as a dwelling, including, but not limited to, accessory buildings, tents, campers, makeshift structures or any structures designed for habitation without functional plumbing, self-renewable heating sources and electricity.

Penalty, see 10.99

This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official newspaper of the City of Harris.

Diane Miller

Mayor

ATTEST: City Treasurer

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 23, 2017

724649